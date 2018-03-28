Vandalia tax office offers extended hours

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Tax Division is gearing up for the 2018 tax deadline day on April 17. Finance Director Bridgette Leiter said some have already filed returns.

“We’ve already had some returns led this year, but we expect the bulk of the returns to be led during the first two weeks of April,” said Leiter.

Filers have several options to meet the April 17 deadline including the City’s online tax tool which will electronically prepare and file their tax form. The tax tool can be accessed at www.vandaliaohio.org.

The Tax Division will also have extended hours in April to assist taxpayers with filing their returns. Those dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, April 7 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, April 14 8 a.m. to noon

Monday, April 16 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Taxpayers may stop by our office during regular business hours and we will be happy to assist in pre- paring and ling the forms,” Leiter said. “Be sure to bring your W2s along with other pertinent paperwork and we should be able to have you in and out in just a few minutes.”

Every 2017 active City of Vandalia income tax account taxpayer receives an annual letter that gives them a unique taxpayer ID number that can be used to log in to the online ling system. Once logged in, taxpayers simply enter the information from their 2017 W2 federal forms and let the program calculate what taxes, if any, they owe. Taxpayers can then subsequently file and pay online.

Due to a software upgrade, all income tax account numbers have changed. Please make sure to note the new number referenced on the annual tax letter.

