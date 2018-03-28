Aullwood Audubon Center April events

BUTLER TWP. — April is a beautiful month to visit Aullwood with many spring wildflowers appearing in the woodlands, prairies, and meadows! Join us on a Thursday morning Discovery Walk to see and hear the migrating birds. Find your favorite plant at Aullwood’s Native Plant Sale and to add strong, native plants to your garden to support birds, bees, butterflies and wildlife!

Butterfly Monitoring Sessions

Thursdays, April 5 – October 31, 2:30 p.m. If you love butterflies and want to help monitor their populations, then join Aullwood’s Long Term Butterfly Monitoring (LTBM) team! Each week we will count dazzling butterflies at Aullwood! The first monitoring session of the year will be on Thursday, April 5 at 2:30 p.m. This year marks Aullwood’s 17th year of participating in the Long Term Butterfly Monitoring (LTBM) program. From April 5 – October 31, we will join other monitors from across the state in this important weekly citizen science activity. Our data is compiled by scientists to discern state-wide trends in butterfly populations, including changes in ranges, dates of appearance and the impacts of climate change.

Every week is a new adventure – you never know what might zip past us on the trail! Each week we will add new butterfly species to our list, providing volunteer monitors with opportunities to identify many of our local butterflies. Butterfly enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to join our group! Everyone is welcome even if you can’t tell a monarch from a viceroy or a red spotted purple from a red admiral. Call 937-890-7360 to be added to the call list. (Center)

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the spring landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $7.00. (Center)

Spring Wildflower Walks

Sundays, April 8, 15, and 29 starting at 2:30 p.m. During the month of April Aullwood’s wildflower trail is full of colorful spring flowers. Bloodroot, trillium, skunk cabbage, Virginia bluebells and celandine poppies carpet the woodland floor. Discover spring wildflowers with us on an afternoon walk at Aullwood! (Center)

Avian Art Contest Exhibit & Reception

Artwork from the Aullwood Avian Art Contest is on display in the Marie S. Aull Education Center beginning April 10th. The exhibit includes art work from Brookeville Elementary School, John Hole Elementary School and Ruskin PreK-6 School. We want to extend a special thanks to art teachers Becky Dunn, Robin Klass, Kym Beasley and all the other teachers who worked so hard to make this project so special. Awards for the contest will be presented on April 24 at a special reception at 7:00 p.m. attended by enthusiastic students, parents, family members, teachers and principals. The art contest is sponsored by the family of the late Robert L. Marquardt in memory of Enid Marquardt, a teacher for 30 years in the Dayton school system. This beautiful exhibit should not be missed and will be on display until May 19. (Center)

Free Admission Day

Enjoy a free admission day at Aullwood on Saturday, April 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at both the Farm and the Center. Take a hike on our six miles of trails and discover what is blooming. Hear and see the birds in the woods, prairies, and meadows. Meet our animals at the center and the farm. It’s the perfect time to be outside and have an adventure! (Farm and Center)

Aullwood’s Native Plant Sale

Aullwood’s 14th annual Native Plant Sale will feature over 100 species of native wildflowers, trees, shrubs and grasses, many of which directly benefit birds! It will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center. Visit http://aullwood.audubon.org/events/native-plant-sale-public-sale-0 to see and read about all of the plants, trees, and shrubs available. You can download an order form, and send it in today!

Earth Day Everyday Walk

Sunday, April 22 starting at 2:30 p.m. Join us on a beautiful spring walk around Aullwood to celebrate Earth Day. Learn how the earth works in harmony by exploring our land, water and air. (Center)

Admission

General admission is $7/adult and $5/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for more information. Read more on our website www.aullwood.org.

Sarah Alverson shows off Virginia Bluebells, just one of the many plants available at Aullwood's Native Plant Sale on April 21.