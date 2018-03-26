Vandalia UMC to host blood drive

VANDALIA – Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Vandalia United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, April 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym, 200 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia.

The inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

This spring CBC is recognizing donors as a special force for good in the world with the “Be The Good” campaign. The message honors donors for their kindness and encourages everyone to consider donating as a way to do good for others.

The red, campfire style stoneware mug features a block letter design with “Be The Good” in solid white lettering as an anagram of the “Believe There is Good in the World” message in outlined letters. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives from March 19 through April 28.

Become a platelet and plasma donor

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

