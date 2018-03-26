Demmitt welcomes guest readers

Vandalia-Butler Board of Education member Missy Pruszynski took a turn reading to Demmitt Elementary School first graders on Friday during a read-in. Other guest readers included Kim Hanahan of the Vandalia Fire Department, Ricky the Rabbit from the Vandalia Recreation Center, and Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary.
