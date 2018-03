VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia will hold a Steering Committee meeting regarding the city’s Planning and Zoning Code update on Tuesday, March 27 at 4 p.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James E. Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of the public meeting is to review proposed policies and procedures.

The meeting is open to the public.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg