Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

March 7

Cindy Coatney was arrested for making false alarms after previously being warned about using the 911 system to report false incidents against a neighbor. She was taken to the county jail.

Ronnie D. Barnes was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Maple St. He was taken to the county jail.

March 8

Ronnie D. Barnes, Jr. was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Maple St. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant on Cyril Court reported that his laptop was stolen from a locked bedroom. He listed three suspects. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Continental Court reported property missing from their apartment. The investigation continues.

March 9

A complainant reported fraudulent charges on a debit card exceeding $3,800. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop for a violation, it was discovered that the driver was not a licensed driver. Donald G. Back was cited for the violation and driving without a license. The vehicle was towed.

After being called to the Knights Inn to trespass individuals in a room, Lynette Brock was arrested on a warrant out of Dayton Municipal Court for solicitation. She was taken to the county jail and three other occupants of the room were trespassed from the property.

After observing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Poe Avenue, the driver, Antonio Walker, was arrested on a statewide warrant through the Ohio State Patrol for failure to appear on a charge of marijuana possession. He was also cited for possession of marijuana, failure to stop, and improper child restraint.

March 10

Anton Hobson was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after taking a vehicle from Hawthorne Suites and driving it to Walmart. He was taken to the county jail.

March 11

After receiving a call from another driver, Darvin Marshall was arrested for OVI and a conceal carry weapon violation after a stop at W. National Road and Airport Access Road. He was released to a family member.

A juvenile male was arrested for being unruly and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Michael Bartoe, 33, and Erik Hunter, 42, were issued a summons for disorderly conduct after police responded to the report of a large fight at the Little York Tavern. Both were released.

March 12

Lisa Greathouse was arrested for theft of food items at Kroger. He was issued a summons to appear in court.

March 13

Logan Davis was arrested for assault after an incident at Oscar’s Bar on N. Dixie. She was released with a summons to appear in court.

A complainant reported that the battery was stolen out of his truck parked at the Super 8 Motel.

Shan Khan was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving his parents on Inverness Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

March 14

After responding to Timberlake Dr. on the report of threats, a temporary warrant was issued for Terrance Jones for domestic violence threats.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

