Board of Education presents Aviator Achievement Awards

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education presented five students Aviator Achievement awards on Tuesday evening during their regular business meeting.

Makenzie Blair and Leah Begley, both students at Morton Middle School, were recognized for being chosen as an exhibitor at the 38th Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition by the Ohio Art Education Association.

Eva Stalter and Lily Susag, Morton eighth graders, were also recognized for art. Stalter won first place in the Youth Art Month Flag contest and Susag placed second.

Jenna Albezreh, a senior at Butler, was recognized as Butler’s Youth Service Award winner by the Dayton LaSertoma Club.

As part of Superintendent Rob O’Leary’s report, members of the Morton Junior Honor Society provided an update on activities at the school including its Dude. Be Kind. initiative which encourages kindness and respect toward others. Additionally, Butler Kickline members Sally Slaton, Emma Ney, and Avery Gunderson reported on high school happenings at Butler High School.

In business items, the Board approved summer BASE Camp fees for 2018. There was no increase in registration fees or for the first child, but fees for additional children in the family rate increased $10 per week.

The Board also approved an AP Chemistry text book titled Approve Chemistry: A Molecular Approach by Nivaldo J. Tro.

Flory Landscaping will continue to provide the district’s grass mowing, trimming, and vegetation control at each of the district’s buildings. Flory submitted the lowest proposal of $38,700 per year.

The Board also approved several personnel items, student handbooks and code of conduct for each of the district’s five schools, and a preschool parent handbook.

Morton Middle School National Junior Honor Society members presented middle school happenings at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Pictured left to right are Advisor Lisa Erdahl, Danielle Holop, Advisor Amy Stein, Kali Snyder, Raegan Elder, Molly Lipps-Clase, Bailey Flohre, and Taryn Butler. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Morton-1.jpg Morton Middle School National Junior Honor Society members presented middle school happenings at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Pictured left to right are Advisor Lisa Erdahl, Danielle Holop, Advisor Amy Stein, Kali Snyder, Raegan Elder, Molly Lipps-Clase, Bailey Flohre, and Taryn Butler. Photo by Daniel Wacker Butler Kickline members presented high school happenings at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Pictured left to right are Sally Slaton, Avery Gunderson, and Emma Ney. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_HS-1.jpg Butler Kickline members presented high school happenings at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Pictured left to right are Sally Slaton, Avery Gunderson, and Emma Ney. Photo by Daniel Wacker Pictured left to right are Butler High School student Jenna Albezreh and Morton Middle School students Makenzie Blair, Eva Stalter, Lily Susag, and Leah Begley were presented with Aviator Achievement Awards at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Aviator-1.jpg Pictured left to right are Butler High School student Jenna Albezreh and Morton Middle School students Makenzie Blair, Eva Stalter, Lily Susag, and Leah Begley were presented with Aviator Achievement Awards at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Photo by Daniel Wacker

Vandalia-Butler City Schools Summer Aviator BASE Camp 2018 Fees Registration fee per family – $50 First child in family: Five day week – $120 Four day week – $100 Three day week – $80 Additional children in family: Five day week – $100 Four day week – $85 Three day week – $70

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

