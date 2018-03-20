Demmitt GOTR talks real beauty

VANDALIA — The Demmitt Elementary Girls on the Run (GOTR) club recently talked about Real Beauty. The third graders ran from one coach to another and then struck a pose for each beautiful characteristic. This pose pictured is for compassion. After the girls ran and struck a pose they wrote the name of someone in their life who exhibits each beauty characteristic.

When the lesson began on Wednesday, March 14 we played “have you ever” game. Some of the questions were have you ever seen a beautiful sunset? Have you ever heard a beautiful song? Have you ever heard beautiful words?

Energy awards were givento girls who display kindness to others and possess an “I can do it!” attitude. Deonna received the award on Wednesday.

The GOTR community impact project will be coming up in April as well as our 5K at Welcome stadium in May.

The Demmitt Elementary Girls on the Run talked about characteristics of real beauty during their recent meeting. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Gotr1.jpeg The Demmitt Elementary Girls on the Run talked about characteristics of real beauty during their recent meeting. Contributed photo The Demmitt Elementary Girls on the Run talked about characteristics of real beauty during their recent meeting. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Gotr3.jpeg The Demmitt Elementary Girls on the Run talked about characteristics of real beauty during their recent meeting. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

