School on the Rock performs Seussical

VANDALIA — “Oh the places you’ll go” when you join School on the Rock for their exciting performance of Seussical the musical. Travel to the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss and meet unforgettable characters like the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, and JoJo. Come on an incredibly fun and energetic journey that you’ll never forget!

In the Jungle of Nool, trouble is brewing. Horton the Elephant, portrayed by Aedan Kennedy, finds a small clover carrying a world of Whos upon it. These Whos desperately need help, as their small world could be crushed at any moment. Touched by their cries for help, Horton vows to protect the Whos from harm. Unfortunately for Horton, some in the jungle aren’t as sympathetic towards his cause. A troop of monkeys and the Sour Kangaroo set out to take the clover from Horton. It becomes a thrilling story! Other characters, such as JoJo, performed by Selah Early, learn life lessons along with Horton. The Cat in the Hat, played by Stephen Mattingly, will be the host and lead the way through this adventure.

Seussical includes elements from at least 15 of Dr. Seuss’s books and debuted on Broadway in November of 2000. Many of the characters from the books meet for the first time in this musical. The show brings the characters and stories to life on the stage! Stories of loyalty, caring, friendship, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. The small have always been big and overcomers in the world of Dr. Seuss.

Students from Montgomery, Miami, and Greene counties will perform in this week’s production. The cast includes Stephen Mattingly, Aedan Kennedy, Selah Early, Megan Caupp, Jacob Starry, Courtney Marker, Olivia Early, Hallie Starry, Bethany Scott, Nathan Scott, Meredith Caupp, Kylie Aldridge, Katie Mattingly, Kelsie Marker, Emily Aldridge, Ty Caupp, Elijah Maxwell, Jacob Early, Noah Caupp, Nathan Burton, Lauren Christenson, Thad Hartley, Leah McFadden, Eve Welborn, Madison Coate, Priscilla Adams, Parker McKee, Matthew Christenson, Caleb Adams, Elizabeth Hill, Ian Bayer, Logan Wolf, Bennett Welborn, Naomi Adams, Autumn Wackler, Zach Hartley, Beth Mattingly, Johanna Welborn, Alexa Bayer, Isaiah Early, Bekah Hartley, Kami Wolf, Brady McKee, Talitha Adams, Wes McFadden, and Rinnah Early.

Performed under the direction of Lisa Caupp and Amy Early, Seussical with its great songs, inspiring stories, vibrant costumes, and talented cast will not disappoint. Come experience Seussical for yourself!

The performances will be on March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each at the door. Children two and under are free on a parent’s lap. The Hangar, at the First Baptist Church of Vandalia, will be the venue for the event. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/sotrseussical/.

Students from the School on the Rock will perform Seussical March 22-24 at the First Baptist Church Hangar in Vandalia. Photo by Daniel Wacker