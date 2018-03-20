St. Chris students compete at science fair

Nine St. Christopher eighth grade students competed in the 2018 Montgomery County Science Day held on Saturday, March at the Dayton Convention Center. Congratulations to Katie Bonifas and Ella Peck who received Superior ratings and Caylin Baker, Elijah Camp, Kristof Manni, Lydia Martin, George Schroerluke, Lauren Stueve, and Jayde Wheeler who received Excellent ratings. Katie and Ella moved move on to the West District Science Fair at Central State University.

