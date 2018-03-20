St. Christopher wins library challenge

VANDALIA — St. Christopher School staff and students were proud and excited to learn that they were the Dayton Metro Library’s 2017 Summer Challenge Champion School.

To be eligible for the award, schools were required to schedule a school visit with the local librarian, participate in the Summer Reading Program, and send monthly information about the importance of summer reading to parents through websites, phone calls, and letters.

St. Christopher school received a plaque and a check for $1,000. Although the majority of the funds will go towards the purchase of library books, the school has also used the prize money to incorporate school-wide kindness activities based on the book Only One You by Linda Kranz. A copy of the book was purchased for each homeroom, with multi-age prayer families completing discussion and art activities together based on themes from the story.

A special thank you goes to Mrs. Stinger and the Vandalia Branch of the library for their help in getting students excited about reading! The contest is sponsored by Vectren Energy and the Dayton Metro Library, with a new reading challenge set to begin this summer.

Pictured are Terri Stringer, Vandalia Branch Library Children's Librarian, Carrie Hartley, St. Christopher School Librarian and St. Christopher students Reagan Downey, Paige Harsman, Noah Brush, Michael Cartone, Evan Adkins, and Owen Adkins.