CO detectors donated to Butler Township

BUTLER TWP. — The Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union (DFFCU) recently donated carbon monoxide detectors to the Butler Township Fire Departments for residents of the township.

The donation is part of 450 CO detectors that will be distributed to eight fire departments in the Dayton region this year. The credit union has donated over 1,100 CO detectors over the past three years valued at $15,500.

“Donating the carbon monoxide detectors helps the communities we serve and the fire departments that protect them,” said DFFCU Marketing Manager Shannon O’Neill.

The DFFCU is open to anyone that lives, works, worships, or attends school in Montgomery, Greene, or Miami County. It has 4,500 members and is located in downtown Dayton.

Members of the Butler Township Fire Department received a donation of carbon monoxide detectors from the Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_CODetectors.jpeg Members of the Butler Township Fire Department received a donation of carbon monoxide detectors from the Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.