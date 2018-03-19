Bair celebrates 99th birthday

The Sinclair Community College Political Science class at the Vandalia Senior Center recently helped Alice Bair celebrate her 99th birthday. She is the oldest member of the Vandalia Senior Center. The center has two other members also turning 99 in March and April.

