Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

February 28

While running license plates at the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. an unoccupied vehicle came back as stolen out of Greene County. At the request of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle’s owner, the vehicle was towed.

An officer was dispatched to Butler High School on a weapons complaint. A pocket knife brought to the school in a book bag was confiscated. The investigation continues.

March 1

Randall Cox was arrested at his residence on an active warrant through Vandalia Municipal Court. He posted bond and was transported back to his residence.

A complainant reported that a known subject stole six pills from her purse. The investigation continues.

Corey L. Gearheardt and Leroy S. Christy were both issued a summons for disorderly conduct after police responded to an address on Meadow View Ct. referencing two males fighting. Both were released to a sober friend.

A 14-year old juvenile was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving his mother. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

March 2

Javon Douglas was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on E. Alkaline Springs Road. He was taken to the county jail.

An 11-year old juvenile was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving his mother. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Jennifer Hallam was cited for non-compliance suspension and fictitious plates after an officer an temporary plates at the Knights Inn. The vehicle was towed.

Rick J. Wilhelmy was issued a summons for allowing his dog to run loose after previously being warned.

March 3

Scott Kidder was arrested for assault and menacing after a call at the Knights Inn for assault. He was taken to the county jail.

Andre Bumpus was issued a summons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft after a complainant reported he took her car and phone without permission.

March 4

Steven Gray was arrested for OVI/Physical Control after being found passed out in the driver’s seat with his vehicle idling at Oscar’s Bar and Grill. He was released to a family member.

William Hayslett was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court after being found at the Hawthorne Suites on Poe Avenue. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported that a vehicle was stolen from the Shell station on W. National Road. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that her bank mailed her checks for her checking account but never received them. A female attempted to cash one of the checks. The investigation continues.

Officers assisted an Ohio State Trooper for an impaired driver and arrested Elain Sutton for OVI. She was issued a summons and released to a friend.

March 5

Christopher Manley was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County courts after being found on Homestretch at Space. He was taken to the county jail.

Kaleb Blakely was issued a summons for criminal trespassing after going to an address on Damian Street in which he was previously trespassed.

After being dispatched to the Hawthorne Suites on an assault complaint, officers found the original call to be unfounded. However, Destiny Mullins had been previously trespassed from the property and was issued a summons for criminal trespassing. She was released to a friend.

Roy Downs was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County but was not accepted at the county jail due to a medical issue. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Christopher D. Manley was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County after police responded to Poe Avenue on the report of a suspicious vehicle. He was taken to the county jail.

March 6

After a traffic stop for an equipment violation, the driver, Brent Grooms, was cited for driving under suspension. The plates on the vehicle were seized per BMV order and the vehicle was towed.

Thad Stitt was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop on W. National Road. He was released to a friend.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

