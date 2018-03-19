Aerobatic legend to retire

DAYTON — Legendary aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker will make his final solo appearance at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Tucker is retiring from solo performances at the end of the 2018 air show season and his famous red biplane, the Oracle Challenger III, will be retired to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum for display.

Tucker plans to form an aerobatic team for future performances which is less physically demanding than performing solo.

The 44th annual air show will be held June 23-24 in the skies over Vandalia and feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The addition of Tucker to the show was announced with the addition of the Jack Link’s Beef Jerky “Screamin Sasquatch” Jet Waco. The plane is a highly modified 1929 Taperwing Waco with a conventional engine. However, the plane also has a jet engine underneath that allows the plane to fly vertically using a combined 4,500 pounds of thrust.

“Sean and the Jet Waco are two incredible additions to the 2018 show,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing body of the show. “Sean’s last solo performance is a must see and the remarkable Jet Waco is a thrill to watch. Add the Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor and others, and you have a world-class show.”

Tickets for this summer’s show are available at www.daytonairshow.com or can be bought beginning May 14 at area Kroger stores.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

