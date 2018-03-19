MVCTC students excel at BPA Contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) students performed well at the recent BPA Regional Contests. Of the regional winners, 50 qualified to compete at the State BPA Contest in Columbus March 8-9, 2018.

The following MVCTC students qualified to compete at the State BPA Contest.

First Place Finishers

• First place in the Business Law & Ethics BPA Regional Contest – Sierra Caplinger, Business Ownership student from Vandalia

• First place in the Network Design Team BPA Regional Contest – Alexander Lewis, Computer Network Engineering student from Vandalia and Tyler Mullen, Computer Network Engineering student from Huber Heights

• First place in the Video Production Team BPA Regional Contest – Alexandra Gerard, Media & Video Production student from Vandalia; Tomas Keomanila, Media & Video Production student from Vandalia; and Alana Oakes, Media & Video Production student from Vandalia

Second Places Finishers

• Second place in the Java Programming BPA Regional Contest – Jessica Olson, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Vandalia

• Second place in the Systems Administration Using Cisco BPA Regional Contest – Jacob Jaros, Computer Network Engineering student from Vandalia

BPA is a national student organization that serves Business and Information Technology students. Members participate in activities that promote leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills, as well as competing in BPA contests related to their career field at the local, regional, state, and national levels.

Butler High School Business Professional of America students at MVCTC excelled at the recent BPA regional contest. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_BPA.jpg Butler High School Business Professional of America students at MVCTC excelled at the recent BPA regional contest. Contributed photo

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

