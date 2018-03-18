Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

March 4

Hampton Inn, assault, Investigation revealed that the victim’s boyfriend punched her during an argument at the Hampton Inn. The victim sustained visible minor injury.

Days Inn, theft, Female suspect used victim’s debit card without his permission.

Benchwood Road, aggravated burglary, Victims estranged boyfriend forced entry into her residence and assaulted her.

Walmart, theft, Unknown suspect stole a wallet out of the victim’s cart and ran out of the store.

Walmart, theft, Male and female left the store without paying for items.

March 5

Smokey Bones, trespassing, Subject trespassed from Smokey Bones. Appeared to be experiencing a mental health issue and was transported to the hospital for an emergency admission.

Old Springfield Road, violation of protection order, Dispatched to a protection order violation. Suspect arrested.

Days Inn, criminal trespassing, Located trespassed subject on hotel property. Subject was arrested and trespass notice renewed.

March 6

Goodwill, theft, Dispatched to a theft from the Goodwill store donation box. Money was recovered and suspect arrested for theft.

Reinwood Road, theft, Complainant advised that someone has access to their debit card information.

Honeycytt, criminal trespass, Subject arrested on active warrant and criminal trespass.

March 7

Peters Pike, theft of a motor vehicle, Subject entered shed stealing firearms, then proceeded to enter two motor vehicles and eventually driving away in a flatbed truck.

Meeker Road, theft, Vehicle broken into, unknown if anything is missing, owner is out of state and will inventory when he returns.

Walnut Ridge, burglary, Victim returned to her residence and observed signs of forced entry.

March 8

Silver Rock, burglary, I responded on a burglary, where an unknown suspect forced entry through back door of the residence.

Brantford Road, theft, Dispatched to a theft from a vehicle.

Green Acres, theft of a motor vehicle, Unknown subject entered unlocked vehicle and used keys to drive the vehicle away from property.

Brantford Road, theft, met with complainant who advised his neighbor took his phone without permission, but gave it back.

March 9

Walmart, theft, Male subject left the store without paying for merchandise and was arrested for theft.

Benchwood Road, burglary, Resident discovered his home had been broken into and items were taken.

Walmart, information only, Responded to Speedway regarding a motor vehicle theft in progress. Vehicle was located at Walmart. The vehicle was not an entered stolen vehicle and the reportee was charged and arrested for DWOC by Vandalia Police.

Persons charged or arrested

Najim A. Sidiq, 28, assault

Juvenile arrest, theft, alcohol under age 21

Juvenile arrest, theft, alcohol under age 21

William C. Hayslett, 37, criminal trespass

Jeffrey K. Williams, 51, warrant for nonsupport of dependents

Cheyenne L. Keyaira, 19, warrant arrest for driving while suspended

Justin A. Markham, 22, theft

Unique B. Packnett, 32, possession of marijuana

Lucinda L. Blythe, 54, criminal trespass

Shermon Edmonds, 57, warrant for driving while suspended, escape

Brittney K. Prather, 29, warrant arrest for drug possession

Matthew J. Goodman, 34, theft

Amy S. Fegan, 39, warrant arrest for theft

Brandon G. Eugene, 40, warrant arrest for domestic violence

Jeanluc S. Whitney, 26, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with no license.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

