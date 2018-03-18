What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

ACT for Juniors

All high schools are required by the State of Ohio to administer an ACT or SAT for all Juniors in the Spring. At Butler, all of our Juniors will take the state-mandated ACT on March 20. The results of this ACT will be used by Juniors both for college admission purposes and as one of the ways by which each student in Ohio can show the level of standardized academic mastery necessary for graduation. The State of Ohio is paying for the March 20 ACT.

Late start Tuesdays to end March 20

Starting March 20 and continuing every Tuesday when school is in session through the end of the school year, there will be some form of testing – ACT for Juniors, State of Ohio AIR testing, AP Exams, Senior Exams, and Semester 2 Exams. Therefore, the last Late-Start Tuesday for this school year will be March 13.

Driver’s Education Classes

We are very happy to announce a new partnership between Butler and AAA Driving School who will provide driver’s education classes a few times each year at Butler for our students. The cost of the full program is $399 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. The first class will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:15-5:15 p.m., starting April 3. This Spring class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. Go to http://bit.ly/2CL9fvi for an application. Applications and payment should be given directly to the representative of AAA Driving School who will be present at Butler on specific days in March to accept them, starting Monday, Mar. 5.

School Safety reminder

For added security, the Butler Performing Arts Theatre lobby doors will no longer be unlocked before school. Students should enter the main front entrance doors. Also, all students are reminded to never open any exterior door for anyone throughout the school day.

