Roberts speaks at Lions

VANDALIA — Will Roberts, President/CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber Of Commerce, spoke at the March 8 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club. He noted that the Chamber’s objective is to work with citizen, business, education, and government partners to make our area a great place to live, work, play, and to do business.

Several events/programs sponsered by the Chamber are the Air Show Parade (June 22), Farmers Market at Seger Park on Fridays, June 15 to August 31, Taste at the Crossroads (June 20) at the Sports Complex, Business Expo (October 11) at Butler High School SAC, and the Annual Distinguished Service Award, named after its founder Marv Link.

Mr Roberts also provided an interesting Chamber history, starting in Marselle, France in 1599 USA-New York in 1768 – 250 years now in USA; Ohio 1893; Dayton, 1907; and Vandalia-Butler- 1947. Butler was the first township in the country to be associated with a Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone wanting detailed information can visit the Chamber Office at 544 W. National Rd. or call (937) 898-5491.