Butler students call for end of gun violence

VANDALIA — Hundreds of Butler High School students attended an assembly on Wednesday morning in support of the students who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month.

The assembly was organized at the same time that thousands of students across the country staged a school walkout to call for an end to school gun violence

“I’m sure some of you are wondering – How does a high school student like you make a difference?” said Butler student Ashley Brady. “Today, I have a way we can not only make a difference but a positive difference right now during an assembly: we put pen to paper and join together and demand that our voices be heard.”

Following a 17 second moment of silence in honor of the 17 killed in Parkland, students were invited to write letters to state and federal lawmakers, the governor, and attorney general. Students and staff also signed a ribbon that will be sent to Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

“I am so very proud of our students for their efforts today to make a positive difference by signing a banner of support from Butler High School to the students, staff and community of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL,” said Butler Principal Tom Luebbe. “I’m also proud for the students expressing their voices through letters to our Ohio and U.S. governmental leaders, pleading for them to explore solutions that will help end gun violence in schools throughout our country.”

Participation in the assembly was voluntary.

