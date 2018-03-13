Morton students awarded College Promise scholarships

DAYTON — Two Morton Middle School students Eric Morris and Jack Williams have been been chosen to participate in the College Promise Commitment. With this program, upon their successful completion of high school and the meeting of college entrance requirements, both will be awarded a scholarship.

The program provides students with a weekly mentor through high school. If they meet the expectations of high school, these students will be awarded scholarships from one of the following schools: Sinclair Community College, Wright State University, Denison University, Kettering College of Medicine, Central State University, Miami University, University of Dayton and other four-year university partners.

VBCSD photo