Butler Drama presents Thoroughly Modern Millie

VANDALIA — “Spunky, Surprising, and Modern.”

These are three of many adjectives used by drama Senior Sarah Droesch to describe Butler’s upcoming production of the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. After months of hard-work, Butler drama is poised to take the musical to the stage on March 15th.

“This year was a great year for Butler drama to take on Thoroughly Modern Millie,” says Director Angele Price. “We have a very talented female cast, and the musical has predominantly female roles.”

Price is a 2003 Butler High School graduate, and the director of last year’s production of The Addam’s Family.

“I performed in musicals while I was a student at Butler, so it’s really nice to be on the other end of things and experience it in a different capacity,” sais Price.

Thoroughly Modern Millie is filled to the brim with 1920’s culture, surprises, and adventure.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” says Price. “The production is really about finding out who you are, going with your gut, and ‘Thoroughly’ being yourself.”

The Butler Drama cast is bustling with returning members, rookies, and students from each class who came together through their tireless work towards a great production.

“It was so shocking to make the lead role of Millie Dillmount this year,” said Droesch. “I grew up listening to Broadway music, and I thought- why not try out? It was my senior year and last chance to be a part of the drama program.”

Although a senior, this is Droesch’s first year with Butler drama.

“My character Millie has a really keen sense of adventure, and that’s what I identify with about her,” says Droesch.

The atmosphere among the cast and crew is that of excitement as opening night approaches.

“There are always things to fix, but it’s a good feeling to know it’ll all come together. We have a lot of fun, and that’s what’s most important,” says junior Abby Hern.

Hern plays the role of “Miss Dorothy”- the rich best friend of Millie Dillmount.

“Miss Dorothy is very curious and that’s what I love about her. However, she is also very ditsy and I enjoy portray that quality in her,” says Hern.

Droesch and Hern will share the stage with senior Alyssa Belcher. Belcher is a theater veteran and has been a part of eight drama productions at Butler High School. She will be playing the villainous role of “Mrs.Meers” in this production.

Among his many female counterparts, senior Jacob Lee will also be onstage in this production. Lee will be playing the role of Trevor Graydon- the love interest of Millie Dillmount.

“Trevor is very egotistical, very narcissistic, yet kind and loving and gentle at the same time,” says Lee.

Jacob plans to continue his theater career at either Akron, Wright State, or University of Dayton.

“Everyone come out,” says Droesch. “Tell your friends to come, your friends’ grand parents, your grandparents, your grandparents’ cats- everyone. We want as many people as possible to come experience our show.”

There will be flowers available for purchase for the cast and crew at the show.

Butler Departments of Drama and Music will be putting on their production of Thoroughly Modern Millie on Friday through Sunday, March 16-18 at 7 p.m. in the VBHS Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10, and pre sale tickets are $8. Tickets may be purchased at Butler High School or reserved by calling 937-415-6306.

Production set for March 16-18 in the PAC

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

