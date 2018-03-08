23rd Kickline Invitational is Saturday

VANDALIA — The Butler High School SAC will be the location of the 23rd Annual Butler Kickline Invitational this Saturday, March 10. The event is sanctioned by Showcase America Unlimited.

Many dance teams from Ohio and Michigan will be competing from 9 a.m. -3:45 p.m. Local dance teams ages elementary school through high school include the Tiny and Mini Expressions, Vantasia, Senior Expressions and the Butler Kickline. It’s a great day of dancing for all ages.

Tickets for adults $8.00 and students/seniors $5.00. Great concessions are sold throughout the whole day and many vendors for wonderful shopping.

