Vandalia renews Bee City USA designation

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has renewed its status as a Bee City, USA designated municipality for 2018 after completing a rigorous renewal application process. The Bee City, USA status reaffirms Vandalia’s commitment to improving the habitat conditions for pollinators.

In 2016, the United Nations reported that forty percent of the world’s 350,000 pollinator species were at risk of extinction. Bee City USA is a national nonprofit organization that galvanizes communities to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitat, rich in a variety of native plants and free to nearly free of pesticides. Imperiled pollinators such as honey bees, bumble bees, butterflies, moths, bats, hummingbirds, and others are responsible for the reproduction of ninety percent of the world’s wild plant species and one in every three bites of food we consume.

“Our City Council understood the importance of sustaining pollinators when we voted to become a Bee City USA affiliate in 2017,” said Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer. “We are very pleased with the impressive gains we have made in just one year.”

A new year brings new opportunities for raising awareness of the vital role pollinators play in supporting our food systems and the planet generally. Vandalia’s Bee City, USA, status is maintained by volunteers working through the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Local bee advocates Joe Dranschak and Al Tuttle offer monthly reports to the committee, which are then reported to Vandalia City Council. The meetings are held at the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The board does not meet in June, July or August.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board invites all residents of Vandalia to offer their ideas for pollinator-friendly initiatives.

To see Vandalia’s annual report as well as other Bee City USA affiliates’ annual reports visit http://reports.beecityusa.org/.

For more information about the Bee City USA organization visit www.beecityusa.org or email Director Phyllis Stiles at beecityusa@gmail.com. For more information about the Vandalia Bee City USA program, contact Rich Hopkins, 415-2251, rhopkins@vandaliaohio.org.

