Teen photo contest accepting entries

DAYTON — Teen photographers, get snapping! The Dayton Metro Library is accepting entries in the 2018 Teen Photo Contest March 1 through 31. Montgomery County teens in grades 7-12 can enter in one of four categories: Black & White, Color, Digitally Enhanced and Selfie. Winners receive Amazon gift cards: $100 for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third in each category.

“Judges will select the finalists in each category based on general quality and creativity,” said Steve Moser, Teen Services Coordinator, “then the winners will be determined by popular vote on our website.”

Entries must be submitted digitally via email to teencontest@daytonmetrolibrary.org. In the body of the email, entrants must include their name, address, phone number, email address, school, grade, photo title and the category they are entering.

An Awards Ceremony and Art Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 5, 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library’s Bassani Theater Off Third. All the finalists will be on display in the theater during the event.

For more information, email teencontest@daytonmetrolibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_LibraryLogoCMYK.jpg