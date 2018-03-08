Vandalia to again offer community garden plots

VANDALIA — Local gardeners are invited to take part in the seventh season of the Vandalia Community Garden located at Jeffers Park, 407 Halcyon Drive.
A community garden means many things to many people. For some, a community garden is a place to grow food, flowers, and herbs in the company of friends and neighbors. For others, it is a place to reconnect with nature or to get physical exercise.
The garden will feature 15’ x 20’ plots which will be available to Vandalia residents on a first come, first served basis. There are a limited number of spots available.
The program offers 22 garden plots. The gardening season will be April to October and a water source is available for your convenience.
Interested persons may pick up a registration packet from the Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road. Registration begins March 1. There will be a $25 registration fee. Growing season will be April 1 through October 31. Questions may be directed to Micki Weber, 415-2353 or mweber@vandaliaohio.org.
