Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

February 18

Miller Lane @ Benchwood, OVI, Investigation revealed that the suspect was driving without an operating license plate light. The driver failed to comply with a lawful order to stop, but he did stop after reaching a stop light. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and with a prohibited concentration of alcohol per a breath test.

Walmart, theft, dispatched to 3465 York Commons Blvd. for a report of a theft in progress. After stopping the female subject for shop lifting, I located drug paraphernalia on her person.

Walmart, theft, I was at Walmart for a theft in progress. While in the AP office, I was advised of another theft of a computer that just occurred. The suspect had to be physically stopped and taken into custody. The suspect was booked for felony theft.

Old Springfield, criminal damaging/endangering, Investigation reveals that while the complainant was driving westbound on Old Springfield Road, in the area of 1XXX Old Springfield Road, unknown suspect(s) possibly fired a BB or pellet gun and struck their right rear quarter panel. This caused a small, round dent, and paint damage.

February 19

Motel 6, criminal trespass, Officers were dispatched to Motel 6 on a suspicious male in Room #332, which was not rented and currently being remodeled. The suspect was located in room, charged with criminal trespass, and booked into jail.

Benchwood Road, theft, Theft of wallet from car.

Silver Rock, burglary, dispatched to 3XXX Silver Rock Ave for a report of a Burglary. Upon arrival home owner advised that his television was stolen.

Walmart, criminal trespass, While on patrol at the Walmart, I observed a female I knew to have been previously trespassed. I made contact with her and confirmed she had a previous trespass. Subject was issued a summons.

Laurel Ridge, no charge listed, Officers were dispatched to 7XXX Laurel Ridge Drive for a domestic dispute between mother and juvenile son.

Walmart, assault, investigation reveals that the victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect while sleeping in his vehicle in the lot of Walmart, 3465 York Commons Boulevard.

Fricker’s, theft, Three female suspects left the restaurant without paying for consumed food and drinks.

February 20

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for an employee theft stemming from January through February. Summons for theft issued to both employees.

Walmart, theft, dispatched to Walmart on a report of theft in progress. Two females suspects were charged and booked for theft.

Walmart, no charge listed, dispatched to 3465 York Commons Blvd for a report of a man sleeping in the grass.

February 21

Benchwood Road, burglary, Unknown suspect entered the residence through the rear door, which was left unlocked, and stole two television sets and jewelry.

February 22

Guilford Road, breaking and entering, Barn broken into and tools taken.

February 23

Walmart, theft, dispatched to Walmart for theft in progress, suspect stopped and theft was in amount of $1,125.69. Suspect had hypodermic needles in her purse, also had suspected heroin and crack pipe on her person.

Days Inn, criminal trespass, Female was issued a trespass notice from the hotel/motels of Miller Lane minutes prior to walking onto another hotel/motel property. Female was placed into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Frederick Pike @ Antioch School Road, domestic violence, Responded to a domestic violence in progress. Suspect was placed into custody in Miami County.

Walmart, theft, Female shoplifter was arrested after a Walmart Asset Protection Associate witnessed her concealing food and cosmetic items in her purse, and exiting the store without attempting to purchase these items.

Walmart, no charge listed, Domestic dispute in Walmart parking lot.

February 24

Walmart, theft, Walmart employee reported wallet lost or stolen either in parking lot or just inside store. Video does not show her dropping the wallet anywhere or anyone taking it.

Bartley Road, no charge listed, While responding to another call, I found a single vehicle OVI crash in Harrison Township. I secured the driver and the scene until a deputy arrived to handle the call.

Steak ‘n Shake, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Victim’s intoxicated brother took vehicle without her permission, vehicle recovered in roadway in front of his residence.

Persons charged or arrested

David E. Barnes, 56, OVI, failure to comply

Jordan A. Koeller, 23, criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia, theft

Aaren C. Wesley, 25, theft, resisting arrest

Bradley M. Dawkins, 25, criminal trespass

Dominique L. Watkins, 22, failure to appear warrant

Jaime L. Blevins, 29, criminal trespass

Aerin R. Logan, 22, theft

Briana S. Johnson, 25, theft

Genise Galloway, 43, theft

Jacqueline Brawner, 55, theft

Deanna D. Aladarbeh, 39, warrant for fugitive from justice

Kristin B. Disantis, 26, endangering children, possession of drug abuse instruments, assault, possession of heroin

Tony E. Perdue, 34, 2 warrants for failure to appear

Eric B. King, 29, warrant arrest for speeding

Davonna D. Battles, 24, warrant arrest for theft

Emily G. Smith, 28, drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia, theft without consent

Linda D. Bright, 28, criminal trespass

Juvenile arrest, domestic violence, disrupting public service, theft

Tiffany D. Purnell, 27, theft

Jacob A. Freels, 36, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

