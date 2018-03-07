Senior Center celebrates February birthdays

The Vandalia Senior Center recently celebrated February birthdays. Pictured back row, left to right, are Marty Kurzynowski, Carol Wirick, Carroll Smith, Fran Allen, Paul Rabe; front row, left to right, Mary Jane Stewart, Della Hine, Lori Brassell, and Phyllis Hale. Thanks to Friendship Village for providing the cake.

