VISIONS fund donates to Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Foundation, primarily through its VISIONS Endowment Fund, has awarded more than $10,000 in educational grants to support such innovative initiatives as a Muse Machine artist-in-residence at two schools, scientific equipment for Butler High School students and workbooks for academically struggling students at Morton Middle School.

For the first time, the foundation awarded more than $10,000 in grants — thanks largely to the generosity of families and businesses in the district and the creative ideas of teachers who applied for the grants.

“We’re proud to support creative teaching and learning opportunities,” said Greg Toman, chair of the VISIONS committee. “We’re so grateful to dozens of businesses, families, individuals and teachers who have stepped forward with donations over the past year to help us provide extra financial support to our schools and create a margin of excellence in the classrooms.”

Here are this year’s awards:

$3,000 to Smith Middle School for fifth graders, including students with disabilities, to work with a Muse Machine artist-in-residence to create a script from scratch in four days and stage an original performance.

$2,100 to Helke Elementary School for first graders to work with a Muse Machine artist-in-residence on creating a script, choreography and music for a live performance.

$1,974 for six high-tech portable data collection devices for science students at Butler High School.

$1,000 for workbooks for academically struggling students at Morton Middle School.

$611.94 to provide a mobile science center, live animals and exploration materials for Vandalia Preschool at Demmitt Elementary School.

$500 to pilot a reading program at Morton Middle School that improves reading levels by engaging students in reading a set of books in a series.

$415 for new classroom furniture and other tools to help students at Demmitt Elementary School focus better in the classroom.

$300 from the Vandalia-Butler Foundation’s Cotterman Fund for yoga classes at Vandalia Preschool.

$250 from the Vandalia-Butler Foundation’s Cotterman Fund to hire an art instructor to provide lessons to Vandalia Preschool students.

Every

year, the VISIONS Endowment Fund grants a minimum of $6,000 to classroom teachers to fund creative learning opportunities for students in the district. To date, more than $72,000 has been awarded through dozens of grants.

Launched in 2002, the VISIONS Endowment Fund now operates as a special advisory committee to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, a component of The Dayton Foundation.

For those wishing to make a contribution to the VISIONS Endowment Fund, tax-deductible donations can be mailed to VISIONS Endowment Fund, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 40 N Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423-1038. To make an online donation, visit www. visionsendowmentfund.org.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_VB-Foundation.jpg