Butler Township Trustees oppose mulch facility

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees have sent a a letter to the City of Vandalia opposing the approval of a mulch facility on Dog Leg Road.

“We feel that the proposed mulching facility is not in harmony with the zoning district or the adjacent land use,” sas the letter signed by Trustees Mike Lang, Ken Betz, and Joe Flanagan.

The trustees cite the city’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan Supplement that “recognized the importance of maintaining the natural, rural character of the Dog Leg Road Area…”

Harris Sod & Seed Yard Waste Recycling Center has applied for the conditional use permit at the site at 8890 Dog Leg Road. The Vandalia Planning Commission recommended approval by a 3-1 vote at its Feb. 13 meeting.

A draft agenda shows that the Vandalia City Council could act upon the permit request as soon as Monday, March 5. An official agenda for the meeting was not available at press time.

Butler Township residents that live near the facility have been trying to get the facility shut down for over a year. They cite noise and the potential of groundwater and air pollution.

After nearly a year of discussion, debate, and research, the city created a conditional use for Mulch Processing Facilities in the Agricultural Zoning District in November. Harris’ application is for a conditional use under those terms.

Residents opposed to the facility doubt that the facility will live up to the terms and cite previous attempts at negotiation as evidence.

Rodney Leighner, who lives at 8839 Dog Leg, told the Planning Commission that the owners of the facility did not live up to a “Good Neighbor Agreement” that was agreed to during an attempt at arbitration.

A Vandalia resident, Paul Wiley, told the commission that “Mr. Harris was asking for forgiveness, not permission.”

The letter from the trustees acknowledged the time and effort that has gone into finding a solution for all parties, but still asked the council to deny the conditional use.

“We know that the City of Vandalia has done a lot of work to try and mitigate the potential impacts of the facility with the creation of a new zoning ordinance, but we feel it is in the best interest of the city to object to the approval of the Conditional Use based on the the previous adopted Comprehensive Plan Supplement and the incompatibility of the proposed processing facility in a residential area,” they wrote.

In other action, the trustees:

Entered into an agreement with Montgomery County to pave Deerwood Plat, Rockwell Drive, Ives Court, and Reinwood Drive at a cost of $225,000. The agreement allows the township to enter into a partnership pool with other townships as part of the county’s annual asphalt resurfacing, crack sealing, and pavement striping program.

Approved a highway mileage of 45.722 lane miles for 2017 as required by the County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation. This includes an increase of 1.05 miles due to the transfer of Miller Lane to the township’s control.

Appointed James Landers to the Butler Township Board of Zoning Appeals.

Authorized Administrator Erika Vogel to enter into an easement agreement with the owners of the Home2 Suites currently under construction for storm water utility easement.

Declared a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria and a refrigerator as surplus items.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

