Vandalia-Butler Schools to host safety, security forum

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City Schools will hold a school safety and security forum for parents on Monday, March 19 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Butler High School Performing Arts Theatre.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary, Vandalia and Butler Township Police Departments, and members of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools Administration will be present to answer questions and hear concerns.

The purpose of the forum is to inform parents of some of the current safety measures the district has in place and some of the measures the district will be implementing to ensure the continued safety of students and staff.

Time will also be used to answer questions that parents may have. In order to help with time constraints, the district is asking questions to be submitted in advance to Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Anaka Johnson via email at anaka.johnson@vbcsd.com.

Be advised there may be some information that cannot be shared and some questions that are unable to be answered due to keeping security and safety protocols confidential.

