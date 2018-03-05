Kappa Beta donates blankets

VANDALIA — Members of the Vandalia Fire Department received several blankets from Kappa Beta service sorority members Cass Barth, Jackie Martin and Toni Clapper. Kappa Beta members have also recently donated handmade blankets to the Butler Twp. Police and Fire Departments. The blankets will be used for warmth and comfort for people experiencing emergencies in our community.

Kappa Beta also gives two $1,000 scholarships to students at Butler High School, donates to the Vandalia food bank monthly, has programs at a local nursing home, volunteers at Crayons to Classrooms, contributes to Brighter Connections Theatre for children with autism and many more charities. In other words, Kappa Beta works to earn money to donate to worthy causes.

Kappa Beta can do this through the generosity of our members and through the fundraiser programs that we have. Kappa Beta’s next fundraiser is a St. Patrick’s Day Lunch and Bunco party on March 17th from 12:30 to 3:30 at the Vandalia Senior Center. Contact a Kappa Beta member to buy a ticket.

The following month of April is when the Springtime in Vandalia art and fine craft show sponsored by Kappa Beta is held on Saturday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Vandalia United Methodist Church. There is no admission charge or parking fee. The building is handicap accessible. Besides wonderful artisans, lunch and a bake sale are available.

Kappa Beta looks forward to continuing to serve the Vandalia-Butler community.

