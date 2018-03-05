Abele named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

VANDALIA — Butler High School senior Troy Abele has been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.

As a Finalist, Ablele has the opportunity to continue in the competition for to earn one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $32 million.

Abele was notified last fall that he was named a Semifinalist, and and the Finalists were selected based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments. Abele’s academic record, Butler’s curriculum, grading system, and information about the student’s activities and leadership. Abele also submitted an essay.

About 1.6 million students, in more than 22,000 high schools, entered the 2018 program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. In early September, qualifiers are notified that they have qualified as Semifinalists. To ensure that academically talented young people from all parts of the United States are included in this talent pool, Semifinalists are designated on a state-representational basis. They are the highest scoring entrants in each state. NMSC provides scholarship application materials to Semifinalists through their high schools.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in beginning April.

