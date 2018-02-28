What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

ACT for Juniors

All high schools are required by the State of Ohio to administer an ACT or SAT for all Juniors in the Spring. At Butler, all of our Juniors will take the state-mandated ACT on March 20. The results of this ACT will be used by Juniors both for college admission purposes and as one of the ways by which each student in Ohio can show the level of standardized academic mastery necessary for graduation. The State of Ohio is paying for the March 20 ACT.

Late start Tuesdays to end March 20

Starting March 20 and continuing every Tuesday when school is in session through the end of the school year, there will be some form of testing – ACT for Juniors, State of Ohio AIR testing, AP Exams, Senior Exams, and Semester 2 Exams. Therefore, the last Late-Start Tuesday for this school year will be March 13.

Driver’s Education Classes

We are very happy to announce a new partnership between Butler and AAA Driving School who will provide driver’s education classes a few times each year at Butler for our students. The cost of the full program is $399 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. The first class will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:15-5:15 p.m., starting April 3. This Spring class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. Go to http://bit.ly/2CL9fvi for an application. Applications and payment should be given directly to the representative of AAA Driving School who will be present at Butler on specific days in March to accept them, starting Monday, Mar. 5.

STEM Challenge

STEM Challenge on Sunday, Mar. 11 (Registration: 12:00 p.m., Event Begins: 1:00 p.m.): A FREE basketball and education event for all students grades K-8 at Chaminade-Julienne High School. As America’s first-ever event tying together the excitement and passion for college basketball and March Madness to the power of STEM education, students participate in an exciting “hot-shot” contest while exploring hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) exhibits/demonstrations from leading regional and national partners. The event will award hundreds of tickets to the 2018 NCAA First Four, hundreds of gift cards and multiple GRAND PRIZES – iPads. Register at daytonhoopla.com/challenge

School Therapist

At Butler, we are fortunate to have a school therapist from Samaritan Behavioral visit our school on a part-time basis. School therapists provide support for students who are struggling with stress. Being a teen can be hard, and therapists are there to help. Parents, if your daughter/son is struggling with feeling down, worrying too much, having difficulty in focusing, or struggling with her/his relationships with others, one option you may wish to pursue is to contact Ms. Kim Peters of Samaritan Behavioral Health at 937-367-0067 or Kimberly.Peters@vbcsd.com. Payment for this service is completely the responsibility of parents, students, and/or their insurance providers. Current insurances accepted by Samaritan: Medicaid, CareSource, Amerigroup.

Parent Tips from KNOW!

KNOW! provides parents (or grandparents and other caregivers) with twice monthly, FREE KNOW! Parent Tips by email that contain current facts about alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, as well as action steps they can take to help children resist peer pressure to use. To sign up to receive the email tips, e.g., the latest one, “Know! What’s Trending – The Tide Pod Challenge,” go to https://preventionactionalliance.org/about/programs/know/

Fundraiser for After Prom

Pure Couture Prom and Pageant is offering a shopping event for our students the week of March 5 – 9. This is an event for our Vandalia Butler students offered only during this week. For each student who purchases a dress or puts a dress on layaway, the Vandalia Butler After Prom Committee will receive $10. The event will be held at Pure Couture, which is located at 464 North Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Please tell Pure Couture Prom and Pageant that you want $10 to go to the After Prom to ensure your purchase is included in this fundraiser!

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_VB-2.jpg