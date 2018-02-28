Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

February 5

A complainant on Timberlake Dr. reported that a package was stolen while he was asleep. The investigation continues.

February 6

A complainant reported that his credit card was stolen after he left it at Kroger. Over $2,500 was charged on the card in Huber Heights. The investigation continues.

Patrick Bradford was arrested on two felony warrants. The first was out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on a probation violation and the second was out of Greene County Common Pleas Court for violation of bond. He was taken to the county jail.

Brandon Miller was arrested for trespassing after previously being warned for trespassing and returning to the property on Foley Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

Alex Goubeaux was arrested for criminal damaging after receiving multiple calls about a suspicious subject possibly breaking into residences and a business.

February 7

A complainant reported that an unknown person contacted him about a debt owed to a bank. He became suspicious after the caller read the last four digits of his social security number.

A known person flagged down an officer saying she was being stalked by her husband. No evidence was found and she was transported to Grandview Medical Center voluntarily.

Hannah Berry was cited for criminal trespassing after going to an address on Peters Pike in which she had been trespassed in 2017.

February 8

Police were dispatched to Skate World on the report of a break in and possible theft out of a storage pod owned by Beau Townsend. The investigation continues.

Dustan Comptan was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Vista Ave. He fled the scene but was located by Miami County Deputies. He was taken to the county jail.

February 9

A complainant on Koch Avenue reported the theft of a firearm he was in the process of purchasing. The investigation continues.

February 10

After being dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on E. National Road on a warrant attempt, David Linze and Tonya Rice were arrested on felony breaking and entering warrants issued out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Both were taken to the county jail.

After a traffic stop, Vance Byrd was issued a summons for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was issued a warning for the traffic violations.

A juvenile female was cited for possession of marijuana at Skateworld. She was released to her mother.

An unidentified male stole two 18-packs of Bud Light from the Speedway on E. National Road and fled in a white or silver Cadillac. The investigation continues.

James Sorrell, III was arrested on felony domestic violence after an incident on Cornish Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

February 11

Zachary Francis was arrested for assault after after a fight at the Little York Tavern. He was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

