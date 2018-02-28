Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

February 11

Wings, assault, Assault at Wings, suspect fled and victim signed refusal to prosecute.

Commerce Center & York Commons, drug possession, During a traffic stop for a stop sign violation, upon further investigation I found the driver to have a bag of marijuana in the center console.

Walmart, possession of drugs, I observed a vehicle parking in fire lane at 3465 York Commons Blvd. Upon making contact with the driver I observed a bag of marijuana in her lap along with a glass marijuana bowl in the center console.

Walmart, theft, I was dispatched to Walmart located at 3465 York Commons Blvd for a report of a theft in progress.

Honeycutt Circle, criminal trespass, On this date I was dispatched to 3XXX Honeycutt Circle or a report of a 911 hang-up call with loud yelling in the back ground. Upon arrival we did locate Lucinda Blythe inside the residence, who had been previously trespassed. Blythe was arrested and transported to the county jail without incident.

February 12

Quality Inn, possession of drug paraphernalia, Dispatched to the Quality Inn on a report of marijuana smoke coming from room 202.

Walmart, misuse of credit card, Victim learned his credit card had been used at the Walmart on York Commons Boulevard to purchase a gift card.

S. Sunny Ridge, no charge, Responded to assist fire department on medical alarm. Unable to contact homeowner. FD and PD made entry to home and verified no one was inside. Later made contact with family and verified homeowner was OK and was not home at the time. Suspected faulty medical alarm system.

Walmart, theft, dispatched to Walmart located at 3465 York Commons Blvd for a report of a theft in progress.

February 13

Red Roof Inn, drug possession, Intox female destroying hotel room, upon entry crack pipe located on floor, crack rock located in her pocket and another crack pipe located in her coat. Transported to hospital by BTFD.

Walmart, theft, met with the compliant who said an unknown person(s) had skimmed her credit card number and made a transaction at a local department store.

Arbor Glen, no offense, dispatched to Arbor Glen Ct for a report of a peace officer. Upon arrival I made contact with complainant who advised that her husband did not want to leave their house, even though they are separated. Complainant advised that they had got into a verbal argument only and there was no physical violence. After speaking with the husband he agreed to leave the residence.

February 14

Walmart, theft, dispatched to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the subject tried to push cart of merchandise out of store was stopped and had drugs on his person.

Red Roof Inn, no offense, At request of the Red Roof Inn two people were trespassed from the property. Motel staff stated occupants over stayed the rental agreement and could not be woken up for over an hour prior to contacting the police. Subjects were woken up and drugs and drug paraphernalia was confiscated and booked into the property room marked for destruction.

Speedway, theft of a motor vehicle, On this date I was dispatched to Speedway on a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from this address. Upon arrival I spoke to the registered owner who then called Onstar. I spoke to Onstar they gave me the location of the vehicle, and put an ignition lock on it, so that it could not be started again. I went to the location with the registered owner, who found no damage to his vehicle and was happy that we located it within minutes. The registered owner signed a refusal and did not want an investigation.

Abraham, no charge, Domestic dispute at residence. No other information provided.

February 15

Red Roof Inn, Domestic dispute between subjects with children in common. Male half had felony warrant and was arrested for the warrant.

February 16

Walmart, theft, dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft with the suspect being detailed in the asset protection office.

Red Roof Inn, theft, Safe stolen from room. Contacted last occupants who brought the safe back. Motel staff signed refusal to prosecute.

Walmart, theft, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart for a female shoplifter in custody. Upon arrival I made contact with asset protection who advised that a female had concealed items and taken them past the last point of sale. The suspect was arrested and transported to the county jail without incident.

Walmart, theft, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of two female subjects stealing merchandise. Upon arrival both were arrested for theft.

February 17

Sam’s Club, no charge, Dispatched to Sam’s Club for found unused hypodermic needles, and a crying female in the bathroom. Needles were booked into the property room to be destroyed. Female declined assistance and was removed from the business.

Arby’s, no charge, On this date I was dispatched to Cracker Barrel on a report of a female subject in the lot crying and asking for money. Upon arrival the subject had walked over to Arby’s where Sergeant Stanley and I made contact with her. The female advised that she wanted to kill herself. She was pink slipped and transported to Grandview Hospital.

Silver Rock, breaking and entering, responded to 3XXXX Silver Rock for a report of a breaking and entering. Home owner advised that several items are missing.

Persons charged or arrested

Ryan R. Eckels, 23, possession of controlled substances

A’Lexis R. Trent, 20, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Amber D. Allen, 40, theft

Lucinda L. Blythe, 54, criminal trespass

Michael B. Osburn Patrick, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia

James R. Delecce, 38, warrant for aggravated robbery

Roy L. Brawner, 57, theft, possession of drugs

Mark Montgomery, Jr., 25, warrant for carrying concealed weapon

Jeremiah L. Gibson, 22, theft

Jennifer R. Baker, 44, theft

Barbara S. Fugate, 23, theft

Hayley M. Monce, 22, theft

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_ButlerPolice-4.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.