Butler students shadow local officials on Optimist Club’s Youth in Government Day

VANDALIA – BUTLER — Nearly 35 Butler High School students have a little more understanding of how local government operates after participating in this year’s Youth in Government day.

The Optimist Club sponsors the annual event, which is financially supported by Abbey Credit Union, DayAir Credit Union, Mid USA Credit Union and Universal 1 Credit Union.

Juniors and seniors spent time with government leaders from the City of Vandalia, Butler Township and the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education.

Bella Lennartz served as the Vandalia Mayor and read a proclamation declaring Tuesday Youth in Government Day.

“Teaching students to be involved and knowledgeable about local government is something we should always strive to be doing,” the proclamation read. It went on to urge citizens to show “gratefulness and appreciation to the students, educators, and officials who took part” in the day.

Students were able to shadow and/or act council members, police chiefs, township trustees, and school board members as well as staff counterparts.

The Board of Education held its February business meeting, allowing students to witness the process of how policies are discussed and accepted.

In Butler Township, students attended the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening and then spent Tuesday morning with their counterparts.

The day ended with all of the participants having lunch and students receiving certificates for their participation in this educational experience.

Participants and their government counterparts were:

City of Vandalia

Mayor Arlene Setzer: Bella Lennartz

Vice Mayor Richard Herbst: Emily Payton

City Council Member Bob Ahlers: Alexis Dingle

City Council Member Mike Blakesly: Marquice Powell

City Council Member Candice Farst: Kate Walker

City Council Member Dave Gerhard: Nikeisha Harris

City Council Member David Lewis: Raven Ellington

City Manager Jon Crusey: Casey Petrae

Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway: Lexi Budich

Assistant to the City Manager Julie Trick: Briana Laughter

Communication Manager Rich Hopkins: Jordyn Jones

Deputy Clerk of Council Missy Pruszynski: Caroline Leiter

Finance Director Bridgette Leiter: Kailey Bolender

Fire Chief Chad Follick: Tyree Fletcher

Information Technology Manager Darren Davey: Kodie Henderson

Law Director Jerry McDonald: Jo Velasco

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark: Hailey Zeller

Police Chief Douglas Knight: Aaron Seelbaugh

Butler Township

Fiscal Officer Mark Adams: Michael Brandt

Fire Chief Dan Alig: Jeremy Carnes

Police Chief John Porter: Matt Sharp

Vandalia-Butler Board of Education

Board of Education President Rodney Washburn: Alexis Roberts

Board of Education Vice President Holly Herbst: Elise Moorman

Board of Education Member Mary Kilsheimer: Alissa Spieles

Board of Education Member Kent Zimmerman: Steve Mansfield

Superintendent of Schools Rob O’Leary: Alyssa Burley

Treasurer/CFO Eric Beavers: Kristijan Crnoglavac

Director of Curriculum & Student Services Brandon Hartley: Abby Hern

Communications/Public Relations Coordinator Anaka Johnson: Rachel Burton

Director of Human Resources and Staff Services Russ Garman: Dylan Mitman

Attendance, Enrollment, & Safety Officer Bill Wertz: Lily Henning

Butler High School students visited the City of Vandalia and held a mock council meeting on Tuesday as part of Youth in Government Day. Butler High School students visited Butler Township and spent Tuesday morning as with staff counterparts as part of Youth in Government Day. The Butler Township Trustees welcomed three Butler High School students as part of the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club Youth in Government day. Pictured front row, left to right, are students Matt Sharp (Police Chief), Michael Brandt (Fiscal Officer), and Jeremy Carnes (Fire Chief), and Trustee Joe Flanagan. In second row, left to right, are Fire Chief Dan Alig, Trustees Ken Betz and Mike Lang, Fiscal Officer Mark Adams, Administrator Erika Vogel, and Police Chief John Porter.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

