Butler students shadow local officials on Optimist Club’s Youth in Government Day

VANDALIA – BUTLER — Nearly 35 Butler High School students have a little more understanding of how local government operates after participating in this year’s Youth in Government day.
The Optimist Club sponsors the annual event, which is financially supported by Abbey Credit Union, DayAir Credit Union, Mid USA Credit Union and Universal 1 Credit Union.
Juniors and seniors spent time with government leaders from the City of Vandalia, Butler Township and the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education.
Bella Lennartz served as the Vandalia Mayor and read a proclamation declaring Tuesday Youth in Government Day.
“Teaching students to be involved and knowledgeable about local government is something we should always strive to be doing,” the proclamation read. It went on to urge citizens to show “gratefulness and appreciation to the students, educators, and officials who took part” in the day.
Students were able to shadow and/or act council members, police chiefs, township trustees, and school board members as well as staff counterparts.
The Board of Education held its February business meeting, allowing students to witness the process of how policies are discussed and accepted.
In Butler Township, students attended the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening and then spent Tuesday morning with their counterparts.
The day ended with all of the participants having lunch and students receiving certificates for their participation in this educational experience.
Participants and their government counterparts were:
City of Vandalia
Mayor Arlene Setzer: Bella Lennartz
Vice Mayor Richard Herbst: Emily Payton
City Council Member Bob Ahlers: Alexis Dingle
City Council Member Mike Blakesly: Marquice Powell
City Council Member Candice Farst: Kate Walker
City Council Member Dave Gerhard: Nikeisha Harris
City Council Member David Lewis: Raven Ellington
City Manager Jon Crusey: Casey Petrae
Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway: Lexi Budich
Assistant to the City Manager Julie Trick: Briana Laughter
Communication Manager Rich Hopkins: Jordyn Jones
Deputy Clerk of Council Missy Pruszynski: Caroline Leiter
Finance Director Bridgette Leiter: Kailey Bolender
Fire Chief Chad Follick: Tyree Fletcher
Information Technology Manager Darren Davey: Kodie Henderson
Law Director Jerry McDonald: Jo Velasco
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark: Hailey Zeller
Police Chief Douglas Knight: Aaron Seelbaugh
Butler Township
Fiscal Officer Mark Adams: Michael Brandt
Fire Chief Dan Alig: Jeremy Carnes
Police Chief John Porter: Matt Sharp
Vandalia-Butler Board of Education
Board of Education President Rodney Washburn: Alexis Roberts
Board of Education Vice President Holly Herbst: Elise Moorman
Board of Education Member Mary Kilsheimer: Alissa Spieles
Board of Education Member Kent Zimmerman: Steve Mansfield
Superintendent of Schools Rob O’Leary: Alyssa Burley
Treasurer/CFO Eric Beavers: Kristijan Crnoglavac
Director of Curriculum & Student Services Brandon Hartley: Abby Hern
Communications/Public Relations Coordinator Anaka Johnson: Rachel Burton
Director of Human Resources and Staff Services Russ Garman: Dylan Mitman
Attendance, Enrollment, & Safety Officer Bill Wertz: Lily Henning
Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.