Thrivent Financial opens Vandalia office

The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kevin Larger and Thrivent Financial located at 69 N. Dixie Drive, Suite G. Thrivent Financial provides financial planning and wealth management solutions for Christians. Contact Kevin Larger at (937) 572-9132.

