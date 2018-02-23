Lioness Club welcomes new member

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lioness Club welcomed in a new member at the February meeting. Welcome to our newest Lioness, Di Bobo.

Bobo was raised in Miamisburg and moved to Trotwood with her husband when she was 19 and had two sons. She was employed by Trotwood-Madison High School for 27 years as a school administrative secretary for 20 of those years. While there, she met and married her second husband, Kent Bobo, who was a counselor and head basketball coach for 26 years of the 37 years he was employed there. Everyone loved Coach Bobo – he was very well known and respected and an all-around super guy. Sadly, he passed away last year. Di keeps busy with her two sons, their wives and her grandchildren and is also blessed with five great grandchildren.

She is an avid golfer, loves to paint on canvas using watercolors/oils and enjoys traveling aboard.

Mark Whetstone, owner of Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home here in Vandalia and Mike Gedert from Cincinnati Equitable, were our special guests at the February meeting. Mike Gedert works alongside Mark and Stacie Whetstone with pre-arrangements in funeral planning.

They answered a lot of questions and concerns about cremation, anatomical donation, etc. and were very informative. One area stressed upon was making sure that your family members know what your final wishes are. Thanks to both of them for attending our meeting and for all of the useful information given to our group.

Its that time of year again – time for the annual card party at Smith Middle School and the public is invited! Come join us on Tuesday, March 13 from 6:30-9:30. There will be be refreshments, games, door prizes and its all for a good cause! Tickets may be purchased from any Vandalia Lioness Club member or at the door for $7.00.

The Vandalia Lioness Club meets the first Monday of each month providing to the community through the food pantry and many other programs in the local community.

Mark Whetstone of Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home and Mike Gedert of Cincinnati Equitable discussed pre-arrangement of funeral planning at the recent Lioness Club meeting. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Lioness1.jpg Mark Whetstone of Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home and Mike Gedert of Cincinnati Equitable discussed pre-arrangement of funeral planning at the recent Lioness Club meeting. Contributed photo The Vandalia Lioness Club welcomed new member Di Bobo (left) to the club. Also pictured is Lioness Phyllis Grady. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Lioness2.jpg The Vandalia Lioness Club welcomed new member Di Bobo (left) to the club. Also pictured is Lioness Phyllis Grady. Contributed photo