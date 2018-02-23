Eley – Arledge to marry

The parents of Barry Eley of Butler Township are pleased to announce the wedding of Barry to Aubrey Arledge of Columbus, Ohio. The wedding will take place on July 28, 2018 at Dorral Farm in Marysville, Ohio. Aubrey is the daughter of Mike Arledge of bellefontaine and Gaye & Ted Webb of Marysville. Barry gradguated from Butler High School, attended Ohio State University, and graduated from the University of Phoenix. He is a Sales Manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus. Aubrey graduated from Indian Lake High School and Ohio University in Athens. She is the Administrator of Friendship Village in Columbus.

