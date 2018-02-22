Vandalia monitoring Dayton water contamination

VANDALIA — An issue with the City of Dayton’s water supply may impact some Vandalia households south of I-70.

Dayton officials have announced that they are monitoring the low-level contamination of one source of its water supply that it believes is the result of contamination from activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

While most of Vandalia is served by the Northern Area Water Authority (NAWA) whose source of water is in Tipp City. NAWA is a joint entity of the cities of Vandalia and Tipp City.

“NAWA’s water source comes from wells located in Tipp City,” said Jon Crusey, Vandalia city manager. “NAWA water is not a part of this contamination and most of our customers are not impacted at all by Dayton’s announcement.”

Crusey said a small number of Vandalia households and businesses located south of I-70 receive water from Montgomery County, which purchases its water supply from Dayton.

“If your water bill comes from Montgomery County, your water is provided by the City of Dayton,” Crusey said. “But it’s important to remember that your water is perfectly safe to drink.”

Crusey said Vandalia will continue to monitor the situation and relay information to impacted Vandalians as appropriate.

While the contamination in the affected aquifer is not above the Environmental Protection Agency’s limit of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) officials have asked that Wright-Patterson officials address the source of contamination. The contamination of the Dayton aquifer is less than 10 ppt.

Dayton officials have taken the impacted aquifer off-line while the contamination is dealt with. No water customers have received water from the contaminated aquifer.

The specific contaminants are man-made chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These chemicals have been used in industrial and consumer products since the 1950s and are often found in the environment because of their widespread use in products such as coatings for textiles, paper products and cookware. They are also used in firefighting foams.

The EPA has established a limit for this chemical as it relates to health impacts at 70 parts per trillion (ppt). The contamination in this incident is less than 10 ppt, which is significantly below the health risk level.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein sent a letter to Col. Bradley McDonald, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing, on Feb. 7 expressing “deep concern with the lack of forward movement to address the PFAS contamination which is emanating from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

Dickstein said that, although the water supply is currently safe, the contamination, if left unresolved, “will impact the region’s drinking water supply, which serves nearly three million residents.”

Most residents not affected

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.