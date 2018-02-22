Vandalia Youth Theatre announces summer productions

VANDALIA — Vandalia Youth Theatre is announcing our Summer Directors and Productions for our July, 2018 Performances. We are thrilled to announce new Directors for all of our age groups.

This will be an exciting season with new staff and productions that will “raise the bar” for our talented new and returning students. At Vandalia Youth Theatre every student who auditions is cast in the production, regardless of experience.

Auditions slots are limited, so watch our website http://www.vandaliayouththeatre.net/ and our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/vandaliayouththeatre/ for audition details and dates.

Senior Production—Hunchback of Notre Dame For Grades 9- 12

Jake Lockwood, Director Jake Lockwood is a writer, director and actor who grew up and fell in love with theatre right here in Dayton. He honed his Acting skills at Wright State University, then travelled south to Orlando where he performed in 27 different shows in a twenty plus year stint at Walt Disney World. His focus on Improvisation and Atmospheric/Immersive theatre has led Jake into the world of writing and directing, a shift that allows him to pursue new and exciting opportunities with clients all over the globe. Jake has written and directed shows for Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Lines, SeaWorld, The Human Race Theatre Company, Zoot Theatre Company, and Mirage Entertainment as well as developing attraction storylines for Dollywood, Busch Gardens Tampa and Universal Studios. As an educator, Jake has shared his love of acting and improvisation with The Human Race Theatre Company, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Town Hall Theatre, The Muse Machine…and is thrilled to be an Adjunct Instructor, teaching Improv to Sophomore Acting majors at Wright State University.

Junior Production—Disney’s Lion King, Junior for Grades 5-8.

Alan Bomar Jones, Director Alan is a professional international actor and Director. He is a resident artist with The Human Race Theatre Company and also an Artist-in-Resident with the Ohio Arts Council. Alan has appeared in over 80 professional stage productions. He has performed in various comedies, dramas and musicals. Lent his voice to commercials and audio books and conducted workshops on a variety of art forms. In addition, he employs himself as a theatrical production Director. His Directing credits include high school productions entitled Into the Woods, Annie, Legally Blonde, Guys and Dolls, Grease, Little Shop of Horrors, Cinderella, The Wiz, FAME, Beauty and the Beast, and DreamGirls. The middle school productions are entitled Peter Pan, The Canterville Ghost, Goldilocks on Trial, Emperor’s New Clothes, Alice in Wonderland, Through the Looking Glass. Town Hall Theatre, Rapunzel, Beauty and the Beast, Dr. Doolittle, Aladdin and the upcoming The Lion King. Alan has received an assortment of awards, trophies and nominations for his work in the arts.

PeeWee/Primary Production— Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Junior for grades 1-4

We will also have program for PreK- Kindergarten students. PreK- Kindergarten students do not need to audition, but we do have limited spaces. See our website for more details—sign up will begin for this preK-4th age group on March 3rd.

Emily Kallenberg Director Emily Kallenberg believes in the power of theatre. As a director, writer, and performer, Emily has done it all when it comes the stage. Emily received her B.A in Theatre from the University of Dayton in 2012 and then returned in 2016 to earn her Masters in Early Childhood Education. Emily is a second grade teacher at St. Christopher Schools in Vandalia, Ohio. Emily has been with VYT in several capacities, including our Winter Show Director for the last 2 years. This year for the first time, our Kindergarten students will have a role in the Primary production.

Vandalia Youth Theatre is kicking off our 26th season. Our youth theatre company offers programming in Musical Theatre and Technical Support for 300 children across the Miami Valley each year. For more information about the rest of our talented and experienced creative staff see our Facebook page.