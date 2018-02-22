VBCSD: Threat referencing Butler High School is not Vandalia-Butler

VANDALIA — Vandalia-Butler City Schools have released a statement on their website referring to a social media post that referenced harming students and staff at Butler High School.

Investigation has revealed that the Butler High School in question is in Louisville, KY – not Vandalia Butler High School.

The statement in its entirety reads:

“In response to a social media post that has been circulating the internet referencing harming students and staff at Butler High School: It has been determined the “Butler High School” this post is referring to, is NOT the Butler High School in Vandalia, OH. This post originated from the Louisville, KY area where Butler Traditional High School is located. Our district takes these matters very seriously and will continue to investigate any and all safety concerns that may arise. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and because we have a strong relationship with both the Vandalia Police Department and Butler Township Police, we have been fortunate to have a steady presence of law enforcement in our schools. However, in light of the most recent school situations happening nationally and the ongoing social media concerns, an increased presence of law enforcement will be present throughout our district.”

Social media threats reference high school in Kentucky

