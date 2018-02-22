Aullwood announces February events

BUTLER TWP. — February marks the middle of winter. Enjoy a Sugarbush Walk learning how to make maple syrup at Aullwood Farm or count birds during the Annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

Bring your friends and neighbors to the annual ‘Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood’ for wonderful food, fun, and tastes of local beer.

General admission is $7/adult and $5/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike.

Project FeederWatch

Thursday and Friday, February 22, and 23 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories, and count more birds. These bird counts contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Visit the Cornell web site at www.bird.cornell.edu/pfw for more information. (Center)

Sugarbush Walks

Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Farm Discovery Center. The sap begins to move in the sugar maple trees as the length of each day increases. This is a perfect time to be outdoors – the air is crisp and bird song is increasing. During this enchanting time, a broken maple twig will “bleed” sweet sap and a hole drilled in the trunk will quickly produce a bucket full of the essence of spring. The clear sap, if boiled, will turn into delicious maple syrup. You can experience the sap flow and the making of maple syrup by attending a weekend Aullwood Sugarbush Walk in February. Discover the wonder of food making from trees as we walk to the sugar house to observe the boiling of sap and drawing off of warm maple syrup. (Farm)

Aullwood’s Great Backyard Bird Count

Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun discovery walk to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count! Help Sam find as many birds as possible during an exciting walk all around Aullwood’s trails. All participants will begin in the Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. followed by a coffee break in the bird watching room at 9 a.m. After checking out Aullwood’s feeders, participants will go back on the trails to count more birds. Bring binoculars. This is a free learning opportunity and is open to all levels of birders. (Center)

*Chipmunk Adventures Classes for Preschool Children

Spring is a wonderful time for youngsters to come to Aullwood to discover the natural world with the Chipmunk Adventure Classes for children 2 – 5 years old. Magnificent Eagles is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 10 a.m. until noon Children will enjoy outdoor experiences, stories, songs, crafts and Aullwood’s live animals as they look for signs of spring. They should be dressed for all possible weather conditions because the class will go outside unless severe weather threatens. Two adults will be with the children at all times. Bev Holland is the teacher for this exciting class which will be held at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center. For information call (937) 890-7360. Fee: $15 Members/ $17 Non-Members Class limit: 10 (5 minimum) (Farm)

Two cardinals and a blue jay visiting one of Aullwood's feeders.

Reach Aullwood at (937) 890-7360 for more information. Read more on Aullwood’s website www.aullwood.org.

