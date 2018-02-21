Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

February 4

Walmart, criminal damaging, Investigation reveals that an unknown suspect(s) threw a glass bottle at the victim’s vehicle, while parked in the lot of Walmart. This caused damage to the victim’s windshield.

Brantford Road @ Coppersmith, warrant arrest, Traffic stop yielded a warrant. Subject arrested and taken to MCSO jail.

McDonald’s, theft, I was dispatched to McDonalds for a report of a theft. Upon arrival I was advised that suspects had removed a cell phone from a table and then threw it into a trash can.

February 5

Walmart, OVI, investigation reveals that a driver was stopped for reckless operation in the lot of Walmart. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and in possession of 2 marijuana smoking pipes. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Hampton Inn, assault, Juvenile victim was assaulted by her juvenile boyfriend who also broke her cell phone. pursue criminal charges in this matter and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

February 6

Cedar Cliff, misuse of credit card, Misuse of credit card by boyfriend of disabled girlfriend.

N. Dixie Drive, forgery, Suspects attempted to cash fraudulent payroll checks.

Benchwood Road, permitting child abuse, Responded to daycare for report of child abuse that allegedly occurred at home on Benchwood Road. Child removed from home and placed with Montgomery County Children Services.

Larissa Court, no charge, Dispatched to 7XXX Larissa Court in reference to a domestic dispute. No offense, both parties explained DV laws and both stated they understood.

February 7

N. Dixie Drive, OVI, Vandalia PD asked us to watch for assault suspect vehicle traveling south on Dixie with Texas plates. The vehicle passed me traveling south on Dixie and I stopped it in the lot of 8811 N. Dixie Dr. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OVI and driving under suspension and transported to the county jail.

February 8

Walmart, theft, Suspects observed shoplifting on cctv by Walmart APA. Suspect #1 was stopped by police upon exiting the store. Suspect #2 witnessed this apprehension and discarded the merchandise he had already removed from its packaging. Both trespassed per Walmart, suspect #1 charged with the theft.

Walmart, theft, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart for a disorderly subject who possibly stole some items by not scanning them and placing them in his bag. They left in a white Chevy van which I stopped on Dixie at Benchwood. The male suspect went back to Walmart with me and the female subject followed in their vehicle. The male was arrested for theft and issued a summons. He was also warned for his disorderly behavior.

February 9

Benchwood Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Responded to 2XXX Benchwood Road regarding a stolen vehicle. Known suspect took vehicle with consent from victim and was supposed to return by 1300 hrs on 2/8/18, as of 0030 hrs on 2/9/18 had not yet returned.

Goodwill, theft, Responded to Goodwill on a report of a theft. Suspect pushed cart of merchandise out without paying.

February 10

Walmart, possession of marijuana, Investigation reveals that a suspect was found sleeping in her car while parked in the fire lane at Walmart. The suspect also had a baggy of less than 100 grams of marijuana in her car, in plain view.

McDonald’s, forgery, I was dispatched to McDonald’s on a report of a fake $100.00 bill.

Miller Lane, possession of marijuana, Stopped a vehicle that was involved in a theft in Huber. The driver of the vehicle was found to have marijuana in his possession and stolen merchandise in the vehicle. Passenger was also arrested and had five outstanding warrants for her arrest. Huber officer transported both suspects to the county jail.

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter in custody. Reviewed report and charges sought.

Meeker Road, theft, I met with victim at Butler Township Police Department for a report of a theft and a fraud. Suspect used a counterfeit bill to purchase a purse from private seller.

Wings Sports Bar, disorderly conduct/intoxication, Investigation reveals that an intoxicated suspect became disorderly and turbulent inside Wings Sports Bar, resulting in calls to police. Upon arrival, the suspect continued his disorderly behavior after warning to stop. He obstructed officers by refusing to obey commands, and was subsequently arrested.

Persons charged or arrested

Brett Houdieshell, 25, warrant arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Keith D. Joyce, 39, OVI, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless operation

Sterling D. Fields, 44, OVI, failure to signal, driving under suspension

Michael B. Eldridge, 36, theft

Kieth A. Rivers, 52, theft without consent

Kevin C. Crank, 53, theft without consent

Marshall Wilson, 34, possession of marijuana

Danielle L. Large, 37, theft

James W. Gray, 51, disorderly conduct/intoxication, obstructing official business

Juvenile arrest, disorderly conduct

