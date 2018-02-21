Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 28

A complainant reported her boyfriend slapped her three times during an argument. She had no marks and the alleged suspect left before police arrival. The victim did not want to fill out a statement. The case was presented to Vandalia Municipal Court Prosecutor for review. The investigation continues.

January 29

A psychologist reported that a male made suicidal and homicidal threats. A caution and welfare teletype was sent to Montgomery and adjacent counties. The male could not be located. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that she was bit by a loose dog in the McDonald’s parking lot. The investigation continues.

Katherine Crump was charged with obstructing official business after officers responded to the Super 8 on E. National Road on the report of a dog biting people. An Animal Resource Center officer was attempting to take control of the dog but Crump would not let go of the dog. Crump was transported to Grandview Hospital.

An employee of Veolia Water Solutions and Technology reported fraudulent transactions on the company’s credit card totalling over $24,000. The investigation continues.

James Thomas was arrested for domestic violence after an officer was dispatched to the Super 8 motel. He was taken to the county jail.

A juvenile reported she was assaulted by her god-mother’s boyfriend. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported being a victim of a medicare fraud. The investigation continues.

Danielle S. Shoffstall, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of drugs. She was taken to the county jail.

January 31

Ricky Risden was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found him on Halifax Drive.

A Dodge Dakota was towed from Roxana Drive for expired license plates after not being moved for weeks.

An unknown subject entered an address on Winding Hollow Trail through an unlocked kitchen window. The investigation continues.

February 1

An employee of Monroe Federal Savings Bank reported an unknown male attempted to pass a fraudulent check. He fled the scene. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that an unknown person stole his vehicle from the parking lot of the Knights Inn. The investigation continues.

A white male and black male entered the Rite Aid. The black male distracted the clerk as the white male stole items and left the store. The investigation continues.

February 2

A complainant reported that his debit card was stolen from his wallet that was left inside his vehicle. The card was used for a transaction at a Shell Station. The investigation continues.

Brice Radar was arrested on a warrant for probation violation on an original charge of OVI after a crash on Pius Circle. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Cassel Hills Court reported that an unknown person used her American Express credit card. The investigation continues.

A resident on Bright Ave. reported that his vehicle was egged by unknown suspects. The investigation continues.

Jill Moyer was cited for OVI and an equipment violation after a traffic stop related to a theft of prescription medication. She was released to a relative.

David L. Bilbrey, 28, was arrested for his fourth OVI in 10 years after a crash on Pius Circle involving a car in to a tree. The occupants fled but were located.

February 3

An officer was dispatched to the Shell on Ranchview Dr. on the report of a theft. The investigation continues.

An officer found a vehicle on Webster St. sitting on the side of the road. The officer made contact with the owner and offered to take her to the vehicle and push it off the roadway but she declined. The vehicle was towed.

Gregory M. Rosengarten III was arrested at the BP on E. National Road on a felony probation violation warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was taken to the county jail.

February 4

An officer noticed a stop sign and street name sign missing from Spartan Ave. @ Westhafer Road. There are no suspects, no evidence, and an unknown time frame. The investigation continues.

An officer cited a driver for reckless operation on private property after it was doing donuts, lost control, hit a parking block, and got stuck on top of it in the parking lot of Circuits and Cables on S. Brown School Road. The vehicle was towed.

