What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

ACT for Juniors

All high schools are required by the State of Ohio to administer an ACT or SAT for all Juniors in the Spring. At Butler, all of our Juniors will take the state-mandated ACT on March 20. The results of this ACT will be used by Juniors both for college admission purposes and as one of the ways by which each student in Ohio can show the level of standardized academic mastery necessary for graduation. The State of Ohio is paying for the March 20 ACT.

Butler Two-Hour Delays on Tuesdays

A reminder – if a 2-hour delay occurs on a Tuesday morning when an 8:45 a.m. Late Start is scheduled due to Teacher Team Time, then the Teacher Team Time is cancelled and classes at Butler for everyone begin at 9:45 a.m.

STEM Challenge

STEM Challenge on Sunday, Mar. 11 (Registration: 12:00 p.m., Event Begins: 1:00 p.m.): A FREE basketball and education event for all students grades K-8 at Chaminade-Julienne High School. As America’s first-ever event tying together the excitement and passion for college basketball and March Madness to the power of STEM education, students participate in an exciting “hot-shot” contest while exploring hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) exhibits/demonstrations from leading regional and national partners. The event will award hundreds of tickets to the 2018 NCAA First Four, hundreds of gift cards and multiple GRAND PRIZES – iPads. Register at daytonhoopla.com/challenge

School Therapist

At Butler, we are fortunate to have a school therapist from Samaritan Behavioral visit our school on a part-time basis. School therapists provide support for students who are struggling with stress. Being a teen can be hard, and therapists are there to help. Parents, if your daughter/son is struggling with feeling down, worrying too much, having difficulty in focusing, or struggling with her/his relationships with others, one option you may wish to pursue is to contact Ms. Kim Peters of Samaritan Behavioral Health at 937-367-0067 or Kimberly.Peters@vbcsd.com. Payment for this service is completely the responsibility of parents, students, and/or their insurance providers. Current insurances accepted by Samaritan: Medicaid, CareSource, Amerigroup.

Parent Tips from KNOW!

KNOW! provides parents (or grandparents and other caregivers) with twice monthly, FREE KNOW! Parent Tips by email that contain current facts about alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, as well as action steps they can take to help children resist peer pressure to use. To sign up to receive the email tips, e.g., the latest one, “Know! What’s Trending – The Tide Pod Challenge,” go to https://preventionactionalliance.org/about/programs/know/

Guidance Department Text Reminders

All Aviators and parents are encouraged to sign up to receive text messages or emails distributed by our Butler Guidance Department specific to each graduation class. Go to http://www.vbcsd.com/1/Content2/390 and click on the appropriate link for your daughter/son’s graduating class for specific directions. If you have children in different graduating classes at Butler, you will need to sign up separately for each one.

