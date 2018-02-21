Community Calendar

Polk Grove sets Day of Caring Pancake Brunch

BUTLER TWP. – Polk Grove United Church of Christ will be hosting a Day of Caring pancake brunch on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Help the needy while enjoying all you can eat pancakes and sausage, juice and coffee. Back by popular demand is the Polk Grove omelet bar. Tickets at the door are $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and children under 12. One hundred percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the foodbank and Emergency Housing Coalition. A huge silent auction featuring autographed sports and Hollywood memorabilia will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a live auction at 1 p.m. featuring tools, jewelry, kid’s games, silver coins, gift certificates and gift baskets. Meet former Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals fullback Pete Johnson. Polk Grove is located at 9190 Frederick Pike at National Road. Phone (937) 890-1821.

Vandalia Zoning Code Steering Committee to meet

VANDALIA — There will be a Steering Committee meeting regarding the City of Vandalia’s update of its Planning and Zoning Code on Monday, February 26 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the large conference room at the Vandalia Municipal Building at 333 James E. Bohanan Drive. The purpose of the meeting is to review the administrative procedures, parking standards, and use and zoning district information.

Public meeting on Vandalia Zoning and Planning Code update

VANDALIA — There will be a public meeting of regarding the update of the Vandalia Planning and Zoning Code on Monday, February 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council chambers of the Vandalia Municipal Building at 333 James E. Bohanan Drive. The purpose of the meeting is to present an update on the process of the rewrite, proposed changes to the districts, uses and procedures portions, and allow the public to provide input.

Parade entries being taken

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for the 2018 Air Show Parade which will be held on Friday, June 22 rain or shine. Placement in the parade is based on the order in which registration is received. Forms can be found on the Chamber website.

Registration must be received by May 1. For more information, call the Chamber at 898-5351.

Lenten dinner offered at Marian Manor

BUTLER TWP. — Marian Council Knights of Columbus 3754 Lenten Dinner of Fellowship will be held Friday, February 23 and every Friday of Lent through March 23 at Marian Manor. The menu is: fish; fried or baked, French fries or baked potato, along with sides including salad, coleslaw and applesauce. Cost is $7.50/adult, $4.50/12 and under, or $22/family. Desserts are 50 cents while they last. Dinner will be served from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 5 p.m. You will be finished in time for Stations of the Cross at church. Marion Manor is located at 6050 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton. Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two or more non-perishable food items. All are welcome. Your support and attendance is greatly appreciated.

MENSA to offer admission test

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, both at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to mopsstjohns@gmail.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

