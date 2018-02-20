Sucher awarded 33rd Distinguished Service Award

VANDALIA — During Bruce Sucher’s life, he could command a room. He was known as a “mountain of a man” not only because of his physical stature, but also because of the quiet, firm leadership he provided.

On Tuesday, nearly a year after his death, he commanded a room again as he and his family were awarded the 33rd Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award at the conclusion of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Service Awards Banquet. The award was presented to Sucher’s wife Vicki and son Brandon.

“What an electric evening,” said Will Roberts, President/CEO of the Chamber. “The support from the businesses and community truly made this a night to remember.”

Sucher was selected from a pool of seven nominees for the Distinguished Service Award (DSA).

“There were seven nominees for the DSA this year which is outstanding,” said Roberts, “but that doesn’t surprise me because there are a lot of people that provide great resources to help Vandalia and Butler Township to be what it is. While all of the business awards were very special, the recognition given to our Distinguished Service Award Winner was such a touching presentation; there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

A proclamation by the City of Vandalia noted Sucher’s career of public service in the city as a police officer, police chief, administrator and city manager.

“During Bruce’s tenure as City Manager, Vandalia positioned itself to meet the present and future needs of its citizens with the creation of the Vandalia Sports Complex and Recreation Center, the Vandalia Justice Center, the Northern Area Water Authority, and Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority.”

Yet it was Sucher’s quiet, humble personality that set him apart.

“Bruce set a lasting example for others as an exemplary citizen — one whose quiet work and unassuming goodwill improved the quality of life for all Vandalians,” read the proclamation declaring Wednesday, Feb. 21 as Bruce Sucher Day in the city.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education lauded Sucher’s service as a Board member in declaring the week of Feb. 26 as Bruce Sucher Appreciation Week.

“Bruce E. Sucher distinguished himself as a leader, a role model, and a strong supporter of the students of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools and the Vandalia-Butler Community as a whole,” read the district’s proclamation.

The Butler Township Trustees also presented a proclamation declaring the week of March 4-10 as Bruce Sucher week in the Township.

“Bruce Sucher’s lifetime of public service and selfless leadership should be recognized and emulated by all members of the community and the Trustees desire to express their appreciation,” the proclamation read.

The Chamber of Commerce also recognized individuals and businesses with its annual service awards.

Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. The Ambassador of the Year was Justin Spivey.

Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community. Al Herzog of McDonald’s was named the winner of this award.

The Non-Profit and Business awards must have made a contribution to the overall good of the community through employment, capital investment, philanthropy / community involvement, aesthetic improvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, or recognition through significant business achievement.

The Non-Profit of the Year is Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, the Small Business of the Year is Ken’s Rexall Pharmacy. Business of the Year is Abbey Credit Union.

“The collection of businesses and individuals recognized this evening is just a small sampling of the love and dedication that makes Vandalia and Butler Township a great place to live, work, play and call home,” said Roberts. “Thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers that helped make the evening a rousing success.”

Bruce Sucher was awarded the 33rd Annual Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award at the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet on Tuesday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_SucherBruce.jpg Bruce Sucher was awarded the 33rd Annual Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award at the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet on Tuesday. File photo Pictured are the awardees from the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. Left to right are Chamber Ambassador of the Year Justin Spivey, Non-Profit of the Year Mark Davis of Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Blanca Ortiz and Dean Pielemeier of Business of the Year Abbey Credit Union, Vicki and Brandon Sucher who accepted the 33rd Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on behalf of their husband and father Bruce Sucher, Professional of the Year Alan Herzog of McDonald’s Restaurants, and Small Business of the Year owner Ken Farst of Ken’s Rexall Pharmacy. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Group.jpg Pictured are the awardees from the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. Left to right are Chamber Ambassador of the Year Justin Spivey, Non-Profit of the Year Mark Davis of Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Blanca Ortiz and Dean Pielemeier of Business of the Year Abbey Credit Union, Vicki and Brandon Sucher who accepted the 33rd Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on behalf of their husband and father Bruce Sucher, Professional of the Year Alan Herzog of McDonald’s Restaurants, and Small Business of the Year owner Ken Farst of Ken’s Rexall Pharmacy. Photo courtesy J. Spivey Photography

Businesses honored at Chamber Honor Awards Banquet

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

