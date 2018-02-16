Lions Club learns about caving

VANDALIA — The featured speaker at the Feb. 8 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club was Mike Hood from the Mad River Lions Club, a Past President of the National Speleological Society, Inc. He stressed that if proper procedures are followed the “sport” is probably less dangerous than the automobile drive to the cave site, e.g. don’t go alone; have three sources of light; proper equipment; and know your limitations.

Some pictures illustrated several situations ranging from crawling through a space less than two feet high to rapelling into areas over 100 feet deep. Anyone desiring more information can go to Web-site www.dugcaves.com.